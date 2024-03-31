AEW World Tag Team Tournament Report, Collision 3/30/2024

The AEW World Tag Team Tournament continued on Saturday's "AEW Collision," with two more teams advancing to the semi-finals. One of the winning teams was widely expected; the other, somewhat less so.

The first contest saw former two-time AEW tag champs FTR take on upstart team The Infantry, who worked their way into the main bracket by upsetting House of Black in the wild card round. The match was fast and furious, but the "Top Guys" ultimately prevailed, as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler connected with the Shatter Machine for the victory. Later in the broadcast, FTR learned that their opponents would be Dante and Darius Martin, collectively known as Top Flight, who defeated another set of former champions in Ricky Starks and Big Bill. It's unclear if Top Flight were originally booked to win, however; the finish was odd and abrupt, and it followed Starks failing to kick out of a pinfall as he was clearly meant to do (the referee did not count the three, leading to boos from the crowd). There was widespread speculation after the match that Starks had suffered an injury, and a trainer appeared to be checking on him.

FTR and Top Flight will now face one another in the semi-finals of the tournament, with the winner moving on to the inaugural AEW Dynasty PPV on April 21. Their opponents will be the winners of the other semi-final match between Best Friends and The Young Bucks. Should the Bucks and FTR find themselves moving on, they will meet in tag team action for the fourth time, with all four matches being contested for the AEW tag titles.