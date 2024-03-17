AEW World Tag Team Tournament Report, Collision 3/16/2024

After Sting and Darby Allin forfeited the AEW Tag Team Championships following Sting's retirement at Revolution, "Tournament Tony" Khan announced a tournament to crown new champions. On Saturday's "AEW Collision," the tournament kicked off with an upset, as The Infantry — Carlie Bravo and "Captain" Shawn Dean — picked up an unlikely win over The House of Black's Buddy Matthews and Brody King.

The House of Black attacked The Infantry during their entrance and promptly beat them up on the outside before patiently waited in the ring for their opponents to join them so the match could start. Matthews and King dominated most of the match, but Bravo and Dean wouldn't quit. They got in some offense and then got some unexpected help from Mark Briscoe, who has been a massive thorn in The House of Black's side of late. Despite the fact that House of Black member Julia Hart won the right to stand ringside after defeated Infantry cornerwoman Trish Adora earlier in the night, The Infantry ended up scoring the win.

The tournament bracket was revealed on this week's "AEW Rampage." The Young Bucks will get their rematch with Private Party four years after the latter got a huge surprise victory, while former AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill will take on Top Flight. Meanwhile, FTR and ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will face the winners of two "wild card" matches, including tonight's tournament opener on "Collision" — The Infantry's win takes them into a confrontation with FTR, while Taven and Bennett will face the winner of a wild card match between Best Friends (Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta) and The Don Callis Family (Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher).

The tournament final will take place at AEW Dynasty on April 21.