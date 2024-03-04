AEW Vacates Tag Team Titles Following Sting's Retirement, Tournament Set For March

The AEW tag team championship is officially up for grabs. At the media scrum following AEW Revolution, Tony Khan announced that with Sting retiring without he and partner Darby Allin having lost the titles, they were now officially vacant. Khan indicated that a tournament for the vacant championships would be held across AEW programming on TBS and TNT throughout the month of March.

Sting and Allin defeated The Young Bucks in the last match of "The Icon's" career, winning a tornado tag team contest that served as Revolution's main event. Sting retires undefeated with a 28-0 record; he and Allin defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the titles on the February 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The Revolution match with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson was their first and only title defense.

There's been no word so far on which teams will participate in the tournament — the only other tag team match on the card was Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeating FTR, seemingly cementing their status as a dedicated tag team in the process. One thing that seems clear is that Allin will not be participating with a new partner; Khan announced during the scrum that Allin would be wrestling Jay White in a singles match at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business," and Allin himself said during the scrum that he was leaving to climb Mt. Everest on March 27.