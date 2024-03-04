Jon Moxley And Claudio Castagnoli Defeat FTR In Bloody Slugfest At AEW Revolution

The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli outlasted FTR in a bloody bout at AEW Revolution. FTR were forced to endure a dominant performance from the eventual victors, with Moxley and Castagnoli controlling much of the bout interspersed with FTR comeback attempts. Dax Harwood was busted wide open after colliding with the ring post, leaving the ring mat stained with blood before the closing stretch. Finishers were exchanged yet neither team could put the other way, but it was Moxley and Castagnoli who took advantage, locking in synchronous submissions for the referee's stoppage.

Tonight's clash between FTR and BCC was a rematch of their 20-minute time-limit draw during "AEW Dynamite" in February, and the sequel went slightly longer than its precursor at just under 22 minutes of action. Moxley and Castagnoli scored some semblance of retribution with their win, following stablemate Bryan Danielson's failed attempt to unrest the Continental Championship from Eddie Kingston earlier tonight. Danielson had partnered with Moxley and Castagnoli during last week's "AEW Dynamite" against Kingston and FTR, winning the match for his team via referee's stoppage. The win tonight also makes a statement amidst the return of the rankings, as a win over the former champions may put the Blackpool Combat Club in good stead to pursue the AEW Tag Team Championship.