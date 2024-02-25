Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli Vs. FTR Made Official For AEW Revolution PPV

It was an inevitability following FTR's challenge on "AEW Dynamite," but on Saturday's "AEW Collision," it was made official: Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will take on Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley in a tag team match at AEW's upcoming Revolution PPV. The announcement follows the two teams wrestling to a time limit draw in this week's "Dynamite" opener; FTR made the challenge shortly after the match, and Moxley and Castagnoli accepted on "Collision" during a backstage promo.

Beyond accepting the challenge, Moxley and Castagnoli would use their promo time to explain why FTR lives in the past, whereas the BCC pushes wrestling into the future. FTR responded in an in-ring promo later in the same episode, following their victory over Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor — Harwood painted a picture of Moxley as a king on his throne in AEW, and said he and Wheeler were coming for Moxley's head. FTR and Castagnoli also got involved in a show-closing angle following the main event match between their BCC teammate, Bryan Danielson, and Japanese wrestling legend Jun Akiyama. After Danielson defeated Akiyama and hit him with a low blow after the match, he was attacked by his own Revolution opponent, Eddie Kingston. Castagnoli ran out to give Danielson a hand, which brought out FTR to make the save. It was then announced that FTR would team with Kingston on next week's "Dynamite" against Danielson, Moxley, and Castagnoli.

FTR has faced the BCC in trios action before, defeating the same three members alongside Mark Briscoe at Ring of Honor Final Battle 2023. Beyond that, Wednesday was the first meeting between the two teams, though Moxley did defeat FTR in a tag team match back in 2022, when the BCC didn't exist yet and his partner was CM Punk.