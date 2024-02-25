AEW Collision Live Coverage 2/24 - Danielson Vs. Akiyama, Hobbs Vs. Guevara, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision," airing on February 24, 2024 and broadcasting from the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri!
Saturday night's card is headlined by two massive singles matches, as Sammy Guevara takes on Powerhouse Hobbs in a No Disqualification match, while Bryan Danielson steps into the ring with Jun Akiyama for the first time since "The American Dragon" toured with Pro Wrestling NOAH back in 2008. Both contests are part of ongoing storylines, with Guevara continuing his war against the Don Callis Family while Danielson attempts to defeat the mentor and hero of his current rival, Continental Champion Eddie Kingston.
Elsewhere on the card, FTR will meet Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor in tag team action, while Serena Deeb takes on Lady Frost (replacing Kiera Hogan, who can't compete due to illness) and Malaki Black faces off against recent AEW signee Bryan Keith. Other wrestlers scheduled to be in action during Saturday's show in Springfield include Thunder Rosa and the Bang Bang Scissor Gang.
Saturday night's alright for fighting, and we are live as Sammy Guevara makes his way to the ring!
Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, No Disqualification
Commentary reminds us that all members of the Don Callis Family are banned from ringside, as is Chris Jericho.
Guevara with a running kick before the bell even rings, then follows up with a knee. Guevara is all over Hobbs to start, hitting him with a springboard cutter before clotheslining him over the time rope. Guevara grabs the camera and says "I'm a freaking Collider now!" Hobbes reverses an Irish Whip from Guevara into the ring steps, but Guevara leaps over them and sends Hobbs into the ringside barrier. Guevara leaps at Hobbs, but Hobb catches him and slams him into the steps, taking control of the match.
Dueling chants for Hobbs and Guevara as Hobbs delivers multiple slams to Guevara onto the ring apron and tosses him into the barrier. Hobbs asks the crowd if they want more, and they do, but he fakes them out and doesn't deliver. What a heel! Hobbs throws Guevara into the barricade again, then wanders over to commentary and starts badgering Kevin Kelly. Hobbs demands that Kelly give Hobbs his belt, which he does. Hobbs begins whipping Guevara's back with the belt. After three shots, Sammy counters with a pair of superkicks, then grabs a steel chair! Guevara hits Hobbs in the arm and then in the head with a chair, then dropkicks the chair into Hobbs' face. Guevara goes for a move onto the steps, but Hobbs counters and throws Guevara onto the barricade again. Hobbs has Sammy on his shoulder and wants to smash him into the steps again, but Guevara counters and delivers a cutter onto the ring steps!
Guevara grabs Kelly's belt and whips Hobbs with it, then pulls out a table, much to Springfield's delight. Guevara sets up the table, then slides a chair across it into Hobbs' midsection. Guevara pulls out and sets up a second table. Hobbs is on the ring apron Sammy goes to the top rope. He jumps onto Hobbs, who catches him and delivers a massive spinebuster off the apron to the floor, through both tables! The crowd chants "Holy s***" as we go to commercial.
Coming back, Hobbs is in control in the ring and Irish Whips Sammy into the corner. Guevara manages to get Hobbs up on his shoulders and delivers a big move that gets him a two-count. Sammy goes outside and gets a monitor, then re-enters the ring and smashes it into Hobbs' face. Sammy going for another weapon under the ring and pulls out a third table. Guevara puts this one in the ring, but Hobbs levels him with a lariat. Hobbs sets up the table in one corner of the ring but Sammy is back in it and hits a superkick. Guevara goes for another springboard cutter, bouncing off two different ropes this time, but Hobbs catches him and delivers a World's Strongest Slam. Hobbes comes off the ropes and kicks Guevara in the head, then goes outside for a fourth table. Both men are on the outside as Hobbs sets this table up, kicking Guevara again for good measure. Hobbs takes out yet another table, that's five now. He sets this one up next to the fourth one on the outside of the ring. Hobbs picks up Guevara and gets him up on a shoulder, but Sammy drops behind him and shoves him into the ring post. Guevara grabs a bottle of beer from the crowd, drinks from it, and smashes it over Hobbs' head. Then he does it again! Hobbs is now lying on the two tables on the outside, insensate. Sammy pulls out a ladder and shoves it into the ring, knocking over the table already in there and collapsing its legs. Sammy sets up the ladder inside the ring and begins to climb. Hobbs is still lying on the tables. Guevara poses atop the ladder, then hits a huge Senton Splash onto Hobbs through the tables!
There appears to be an issue with Sammy's right hand after that spot, but he rolls Hobbs back into the ring and sets up the remaining table. He punches Hobbs so Hobbs is now lying on this table, then climbs to the top rope. Hobbs, however, shoves the referee into the ropes, making Guevara fall and crotch himself. Hobbs then climbs to top rope, picks up Guevara, and delivers a World's Strongest Slam off the top rope through the table. Hobbs covers Guevara and gets the three-count.
Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs
FTR vs. Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor
Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli are backstage. Moxley tells a story about how when Claudio first came to America, he walked 20 miles from the airport because he's a freak. Moxley says nobody can beat the two of them in a war of attrition, but they don't get paid by the hour, and a time limit draw is unsatisfactory. Moxley says FTR has pissed the BCC off, and accepts FTR's challenge for AEW Revolution. Moxley says they are the elite of the elite, and Claudio lists all the legendary tag teams of the past. Claudio says FTR looks to the past, while the BCC looks to the future, creating the wrestling they want to see. Claudio challenges FTR to step into the future by going through the BCC. Moxley says that can't be all FTR had in their time limit draw, because it feels like he and Claudio never went through their entire arsenal. As they walk away, Claudio tells FTR to bring their whole back of tricks, because they'll need it.
FTR comes down to the ring while commentary plays highlights of the time limit draw and subsequent brawl with BCC from "Dynamite." Shane Taylor Promotions comes down, and the bell rings as Dax Harwood locks up with Lee Moriarty. Harwood tags in Cash Wheeler, who locks up with Moriarty. Nobody has the advantage so far, but Moriarty gets wrist control and rolls up Wheeler for a two-count. Wheeler drives Moriarty into the corner, where he regroups. Wheeler sends Moriarty into the ropes and they bounce off them for a while until Wheeler hits an elbow, then grounds Moriarty and tags in Harwood. Harwood and Wheeler pull off some double team action, but Moriarty makes it to the corner and tags in Taylor. Harwood tries to come off all four ropes to knock Taylor down but can't; the fourth time he jumps over him and attacks from behind, but it ends in a standoff. Taylor whips Harwood into the ropes, but Harwood hits a dropkick. Taylor comes back with a leg drop and a lariat, and tags in Moriarty. Moriarty hits Harwood with some strikes, but Harwood gains control in the corner and chops Moriarty in the chest. Harwood and Moriarty exchange blows and Harwood picks up Moriarty, who makes a blind tag to Taylor. Taylor drops to the floor. Harwood is still dealing with Moriarty when Taylor slides into the ring and levels him, then taunts Wheeler as we go to commercial.