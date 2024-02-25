AEW Collision Live Coverage 2/24 - Danielson Vs. Akiyama, Hobbs Vs. Guevara, More

Commentary reminds us that all members of the Don Callis Family are banned from ringside, as is Chris Jericho.

Guevara with a running kick before the bell even rings, then follows up with a knee. Guevara is all over Hobbs to start, hitting him with a springboard cutter before clotheslining him over the time rope. Guevara grabs the camera and says "I'm a freaking Collider now!" Hobbes reverses an Irish Whip from Guevara into the ring steps, but Guevara leaps over them and sends Hobbs into the ringside barrier. Guevara leaps at Hobbs, but Hobb catches him and slams him into the steps, taking control of the match.

Dueling chants for Hobbs and Guevara as Hobbs delivers multiple slams to Guevara onto the ring apron and tosses him into the barrier. Hobbs asks the crowd if they want more, and they do, but he fakes them out and doesn't deliver. What a heel! Hobbs throws Guevara into the barricade again, then wanders over to commentary and starts badgering Kevin Kelly. Hobbs demands that Kelly give Hobbs his belt, which he does. Hobbs begins whipping Guevara's back with the belt. After three shots, Sammy counters with a pair of superkicks, then grabs a steel chair! Guevara hits Hobbs in the arm and then in the head with a chair, then dropkicks the chair into Hobbs' face. Guevara goes for a move onto the steps, but Hobbs counters and throws Guevara onto the barricade again. Hobbs has Sammy on his shoulder and wants to smash him into the steps again, but Guevara counters and delivers a cutter onto the ring steps!

Guevara grabs Kelly's belt and whips Hobbs with it, then pulls out a table, much to Springfield's delight. Guevara sets up the table, then slides a chair across it into Hobbs' midsection. Guevara pulls out and sets up a second table. Hobbs is on the ring apron Sammy goes to the top rope. He jumps onto Hobbs, who catches him and delivers a massive spinebuster off the apron to the floor, through both tables! The crowd chants "Holy s***" as we go to commercial.

Coming back, Hobbs is in control in the ring and Irish Whips Sammy into the corner. Guevara manages to get Hobbs up on his shoulders and delivers a big move that gets him a two-count. Sammy goes outside and gets a monitor, then re-enters the ring and smashes it into Hobbs' face. Sammy going for another weapon under the ring and pulls out a third table. Guevara puts this one in the ring, but Hobbs levels him with a lariat. Hobbs sets up the table in one corner of the ring but Sammy is back in it and hits a superkick. Guevara goes for another springboard cutter, bouncing off two different ropes this time, but Hobbs catches him and delivers a World's Strongest Slam. Hobbes comes off the ropes and kicks Guevara in the head, then goes outside for a fourth table. Both men are on the outside as Hobbs sets this table up, kicking Guevara again for good measure. Hobbs takes out yet another table, that's five now. He sets this one up next to the fourth one on the outside of the ring. Hobbs picks up Guevara and gets him up on a shoulder, but Sammy drops behind him and shoves him into the ring post. Guevara grabs a bottle of beer from the crowd, drinks from it, and smashes it over Hobbs' head. Then he does it again! Hobbs is now lying on the two tables on the outside, insensate. Sammy pulls out a ladder and shoves it into the ring, knocking over the table already in there and collapsing its legs. Sammy sets up the ladder inside the ring and begins to climb. Hobbs is still lying on the tables. Guevara poses atop the ladder, then hits a huge Senton Splash onto Hobbs through the tables!

There appears to be an issue with Sammy's right hand after that spot, but he rolls Hobbs back into the ring and sets up the remaining table. He punches Hobbs so Hobbs is now lying on this table, then climbs to the top rope. Hobbs, however, shoves the referee into the ropes, making Guevara fall and crotch himself. Hobbs then climbs to top rope, picks up Guevara, and delivers a World's Strongest Slam off the top rope through the table. Hobbs covers Guevara and gets the three-count.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs