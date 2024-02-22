AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 2/21: Swerve Strickland & Samoa Joe Team Up, FTR Faces Blackpool Combat Club

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for February 21, 2024!

Tonight's episode will see the build toward "AEW Revolution" continue, with the company pushing for the first PPV of the year. The main event of the show will see Samoa Joe defend the AEW World Championship against Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, and all three men will be involved in tonight's main event.

Joe will be forced to team up with Strickland and his fellow Mogul Embassy member Brian Cage as the three of them face Page, RVD, and HOOK, who also has issues with Joe after coming close to defeating him several weeks ago. While RVD and Strickland also collided recently, which is a result the ECW legend will be hoping to get revenge on.

The build toward the AEW Women's World Championship match will also continue this evening. There will be a chance for fans to see Timeless Toni Storm in action, as the champion is set for singles competition against an unknown opponent, and the same can be said for the current number one contender, Deonna Purrazzo.

A major tag team match is also confirmed for the show as the issues between FTR and the Blackpool Combat Club will continue. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions will team up to face Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. However, with the BCC currently having major issues with several CMLL stars, it remains to be seen if they will make their presence known during the show.

Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac