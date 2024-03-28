AEW World Tag Team Tournament Report, Dynamite 3/27/2024

With the wild card teams set and the bracket complete, the first two teams have now advanced to the semifinals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament. On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," The Young Bucks defeated Private Party while Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy of Best Friends took down ROH World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of The Undisputed Kingdom. The two teams will now face one another for the chance to compete in the finals at AEW's newest PPV, Dynasty.

Advertisement

The Bucks vs. Private Party was a rematch from another AEW tag team tournament back in 2019, and the match played with that history, even having Matthew and Nicholas Jackson narrowly escape the same upset loss they suffered more than four years ago. It took some underhanded tactics, including a Matthew Jackson low blow, but the EVPs were able to get back their long-awaited win. They also appeared briefly following the victory of Beretta and Cassidy over Taven and Bennett. International Champion Roderick Strong attempted to swing the match in favor of The Undisputed Kingdom, but the injured Chuck Taylor evened the odds, allowing Best Friends to advance.

Beretta and Cassidy were the wild card team on their side of the bracket, meaning they had to defeat the Don Callis Family team of Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher just to make the quarterfinals. On the other side of the bracket, the other wild card team, The Infantry, will take on FTR, while Top Flight faces Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

Advertisement