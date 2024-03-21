AEW World Tag Team Tournament Report, Rampage 3/20/2024

The March 20, 2024 edition of "AEW Rampage" featured four matches, one of which was the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament wildcard match between The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs against Best Friends, the tag team of Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta.

Fletcher and Hobbs dominated the early proceedings of the match with Beretta thrown out of the ring and then into the barricade, while Cassidy was driven into the apron a few times by Hobbs. A little while later, Beretta and Cassidy turned the tide in their favor as the former landed double knees and then Fletcher and Hobbs ran into each other. Cassidy then landed a crossbody on Fletcher from the top rope, followed by an Elbow Suicida to Hobbs, and then a Tornado DDT to Fletcher, only for Hobbs to break the pinfall.

The Don Callis Family tried to target Cassidy's lower back with a Torture Rack, but Beretta came to the aid of his teammate. Hobbs continued his strategy to inflict pain on the former AEW International Champion's back by standing on it, but Beretta landed a superkick to help his teammate out once again. Cassidy then kicked out of a Spinning Piledriver delivered on him by Fletcher. Beretta once again assisted Cassidy when he and Fletcher were on the top rope, landing a half-and-half suplex on Fletcher, after which Cassidy landed a Tornado DDT and the Orange Punch to get the win.

With the win, Best Friends have now progressed to the quarter-final of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament, where they will face The Undisputed Kingdom. FTR, Ricky Starks and Big Bill, The Young Bucks, Top Flight, Private Party, and The Infantry are the other teams in the quarter-finals of the tournament. The final will take place at next month's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.