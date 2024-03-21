AEW Rampage Live Coverage 3/20 - World Tag Title Tournament Wild Card Match, Street Fight & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on March 20, 2024, coming to you live from the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada!

TBS Champion and House of Black member Julia Hart will be joining forces with Skye Blue to square off with Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. However, it won't just be any ordinary bout as they will be competing in a Street Fight. Tensions between the four women have been mounting over the past few weeks, with them having previously faced one another in the ring during the AEW Revolution Zero Hour Pre-Show in which Nightingale and Statlander emerged victorious.

Reigning Ring Of Honor World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs of The Don Callis Family will be taking on former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta in a Wild Card Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament. The winner of the match will go on to face The Undisputed Kingdom in the quarterfinals as the AEW World Tag Team Championship hangs in the balance. As of writing, FTR, The Infantry, Big Bill and Ricky Starks, Top Flight, Private Party, and The Young Bucks will also be competing in the quarterfinals.

Another member of The Don Callis Family will also be in action tonight, as Konosuke Takeshita goes head-to-head with Rocky Romero. Takeshita scored a win during last Friday's edition of "Rampage" when he defeated Komander while Romero hasn't competed in an AEW ring since February 9.

After coming up short against Bryan Danielson this past Saturday on "AEW Collision" Katsuyori Shibata will be returning to action tonight against an opponent who has yet to be named. This will be Shibata's first match since November 25, 2023, during which he was dethroned as Ring of Honor Pure Champion by Wheeler Yuta.

We are live! Excalibur, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Edge celebrates his TNT Championship win against Christian Cage.

We then head over to a video of The Gunns and Jay White discussing their betrayal of The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" as they lay at poolside, as well as mocking Darby Allin for injuring his foot ahead of his Mount Everest climb.

Back at ringside, Renee Paquette introduces The Acclaimed.