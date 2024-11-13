Ricky Starks Confirms AEW Contract Status, Says He'll 'Go Crazy' If Stuck At Home

As of August 2024, Ricky Starks was confirmed to still be under contract with All Elite Wrestling. Despite that, Starks has remained off of AEW television, with no return date imminently in sight. As such, Starks has seemingly taken it upon himself to get back into a wrestling ring elsewhere. During a recent interview with "Claibs Online," Starks addressed his recent appearance at Glory Pro Wrestling, which led him to challenge A1 Zero Gravity Champion Kody Lane to a title match at the promotion's next event, titled WrestlePocalypse, on November 24.

"Well, I can't be stuck at home for too much longer, obviously I'd go stir crazy," Starks said. "I saw an opportunity with Kody Lane to come out and challenge for the title of course. I thought it was even a better idea because I used to actually live in St. Louis. I used to live in Melville of all places. So I thought it was a good way to make a return and also too, I've known Cody for quite a bit. He used to train here in Texas. I said, 'Well, why not? Why not just come back and test the grit against somebody that I'm very much familiar with?'"

With Starks set for another independent wrestling appearance, many have wondered if there has been an update in his AEW contract status. Starks, however, confirmed that nothing has changed in that regard. "Correct, yes. Yes I am," he said when asked if he remained under AEW contract.

Starks' last AEW match came on the March 30 episode of "AEW Collision," when an injury scare reportedly resulted in a change to a tag match finish. Starks later clarified that he was physically okay after the incident, with AEW just taking precautions in case. In fact, Starks feels he's more than ready to return to the ring in general.

