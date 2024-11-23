AEW Full Gear Live Coverage 11/23 - Moxley Vs. Cassidy For AEW World Championship, Several Other Titles Up For Grabs

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Full Gear on November 23, 2024, coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at a special main show start time of 8 PM ET!

Jon Moxley will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Bryan Danielson as titleholder at AEW WrestleDream on October 12 as he defends against Orange Cassidy. Moxley and his Death Riders stablemates have launched a series of attacks on various members of the AEW roster, including Cassidy's ally Chuck Taylor. Since then, Cassidy has shown a more intense side to his personality and vowed to seek retribution on Taylor's behalf.

Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen will be putting the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line in a Four-Way Match against Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd of The Outrunners, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed, and Kings Of The Black Throne's Malakai Black and Brody King. The Outrunners, The Acclaimed and Kings Of The Black Throne all secured their spots in tonight's match by defeating Top Flight, La Faccion Ingobernable, and FTR respectively in a trio of Full Gear Four-Way Contenders Series matches.

Three other championships will also be on the line, as Ricochet will once again be challenging The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship. "The One and Only" was previously unable to win the International Championship, coming up short against Takeshita and Will Ospreay in a Three-Way Match at WrestleDream. Elsewhere, Kris Statlander looks to put an end to Mercedes Mone's 181 day reign as TNT Champion when the two collide in a title match. Statlander has had no shortage of issues with Mone and her ally Kamille over the course of the past several weeks, and sent the two crashing through a piece of drywall backstage.

Jack Perry of The Elite will be putting the TNT Championship on the line for the first time since the November 9 episode of "AEW Collision" as he defends against Daniel Garcia. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise over the course of the past several weeks, culminating this past Wednesday when the two men met in a fiery exchange of words.

Speaking of Garcia, MJF will be competing in his first match since defeating him at AEW All Out on September 7 as he squares off with Roderick Strong. While his Undisputed Kingdom stablemate Adam Cole wanted to secure the right to face his former Better Than You Bay Bay tag team partner, Strong was able to defeat Shane Taylor, The Beast Mortos, and Lance Archer to win three matches in a row before Cole to secure the right to challenge MJF per his terms.

Bobby Lashley will be competing in his second ever match in AEW tonight as he goes one-on-one with Swerve Strickland. Lashley's Hurt Syndicate stablemate MVP looked to recruit Strickland to the group, but ultimately proved to be unsuccessful after Strickland chose to stick by his longtime manager Prince Nana's side. Will Ospreay also looks to seek his retribution against former friend Kyle Fletcher tonight as the two take on one another, and "Hangman" Adam Page will be facing Jay White in a rematch from WrestleDream in which the latter emerged victorious over the former.

Additionally, AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May and her close friend Mina Shirakawa will be hosting a Champagne Championship Celebration. Social media star BIG BOOM! A.J. will also be taking on QT Marshall on the Zero Hour Pre-Show at a special start time of 6:30 PM ET in the latter's first time competing in televised competition in an AEW ring since coming up short against Gravity in a match for the AAA Latin American Championship on the August 25, 2023 episode of "Rampage". Anna Jay will also be going head-to-head with Deonna Purrazzo on the Zero Hour Pre-Show, while Komander will be taking on Top Flight's Dante Martin, House of Black's Buddy Matthews, and the aforementioned Mortos in a Four-Way Match.

We are live! Excalibur, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home on the Zero Hour Pre-Show as The Vendetta make their way down to the ring. Anna Jay follows.