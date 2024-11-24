Tony Khan Provides Updates On AEW Status Of Kenny Omega, Ricky Starks & Adam Copeland
The last two months have marked several returns for AEW, including MJF, Adam Cole, Powerhouse Hobbs, and the newly-crowned TNT Champion Daniel Garcia. Still, several talents also remain absent from AEW television. At the Full Gear post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the status of three of these absentees, namely Ricky Starks, Adam "Edge" Copeland, and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
Regarding Starks and Omega, Khan suggested that fans will have to stay tuned for their respective returns. Starks, who is still signed and healthy, has not appeared on AEW programming since the March 30 episode of "AEW Collision," though he was spotted backstage at Saturday night's Full Gear pay-per-view. Omega, on the other hand, was indefinitely shelved from action after being diagnosed with diverticulitis in late 2023. Omega has since bounced back from it and is now slated to face Gabe Kidd in his return match at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty in January 2025. Meanwhile, Starks has resurfaced on the independent wrestling circuit, with matches at Glory Pro and GCW set for the imminent future.
"Not to give away things, but [I'm] very excited about having our stars participate in other promotions," Tony Khan said. "You mentioned Wrestle Dynasty. Kenny Omega will be competing for Wrestle Dynasty, [which] is actually a collaboration. It's New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but it's working with ROH, STARDOM, and AEW ... Kenny Omega and Ricky Starks both have been great champions here in AEW. Kenny Omega from day one, we're just talking about Jon Moxley, the important figures the, great world champions in AEW, we wouldn't be here without Kenny Omega. That's definitely something to keep an eye on for the future when some more of these great stars will be back in AEW."
AEW Greatly Misses 'The Rated R Superstar'
Regarding the status of Adam Copeland, Khan noted that he and the AEW team deeply missed having him on the road. Copeland last wrestled at AEW Double or Nothing, where he successfully retained the TNT Championship in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match against Malakai Black. Unfortunately, Copeland's victory came with a major downside, as he fractured his tibia in the midst of battle and later had to relinquish his title.
"[Copeland] was doing so great this year for us as the TNT Champion," Khan said. "We really missed the 'Rated R Superstar' very much. I can't wait to hopefully at some point in the near future get him back. It was really a devastating thing. We're very blessed to have such a great roster in AEW because everybody really stepped up. When you lose somebody so valuable to the team like Adam Copeland, it's always gonna hurt. As soon as we could get him back, it's going to make a huge positive difference to have Adam Copeland back on this team."
In announcing his injury, Copeland confirmed that he'd be required to undergo surgery, though the timeframe of his subsequent recovery was unknown. Amidst his absence, Copeland has continued to work out while also teasing the possibility of opening a wrestling school alongside his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Looking ahead at his future, Copeland has also contemplated the possibility of reinventing himself upon his eventual return.
