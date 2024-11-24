Tony Khan Provides Updates On AEW Status Of Kenny Omega, Ricky Starks & Adam Copeland

Regarding the status of Adam Copeland, Khan noted that he and the AEW team deeply missed having him on the road. Copeland last wrestled at AEW Double or Nothing, where he successfully retained the TNT Championship in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match against Malakai Black. Unfortunately, Copeland's victory came with a major downside, as he fractured his tibia in the midst of battle and later had to relinquish his title.

"[Copeland] was doing so great this year for us as the TNT Champion," Khan said. "We really missed the 'Rated R Superstar' very much. I can't wait to hopefully at some point in the near future get him back. It was really a devastating thing. We're very blessed to have such a great roster in AEW because everybody really stepped up. When you lose somebody so valuable to the team like Adam Copeland, it's always gonna hurt. As soon as we could get him back, it's going to make a huge positive difference to have Adam Copeland back on this team."

In announcing his injury, Copeland confirmed that he'd be required to undergo surgery, though the timeframe of his subsequent recovery was unknown. Amidst his absence, Copeland has continued to work out while also teasing the possibility of opening a wrestling school alongside his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Looking ahead at his future, Copeland has also contemplated the possibility of reinventing himself upon his eventual return.

