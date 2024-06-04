AEW Star Adam Copeland Provides Update On Injury Following Surgery

After a strong first seven months in AEW, Adam Copeland now finds himself on the shelf after suffering a broken tibia when attempting a diving elbow drop off a steel cage in his match with Malakai Black at Double or Nothing. The move isn't just costing Copeland precious time in the ring, but it also put a halt to his two month reign as AEW TNT Champion. Even still, the "Rated R Superstar" isn't looking at the negatives as he attempts to work his way back.

Late Tuesday morning, Copeland posted a video on Instagram at his home, revealing that he had successful surgery on his tibia twelve hours earlier. Showing off the cast on his left foot, Copeland proceeded to walk through the door to his gym, which featured a sign up front saying "Forbidden Door." Copeland stated that if he couldn't compete at the actual Forbidden Door PPV against a New Japan talent, he would instead go through the door to his gym to show fans what he could do so soon after surgery.

Accompanied by his dog, Copeland did just that, doing single leg plank workouts, with his surgically repaired foot raised in the air. Copeland credited handles he was using that kept him from sliding for helping him with the exercises, and by the end of the video, admitted he was already starting to "lose my breath and feel shaky" from holding his balance.

Aside from revealing he had surgery, Copeland provided no details as to when fans could expect to see him in the ring again. Depending on the severity, a broken tibia can take up to 4 to 6 months to recover from, which would put Copeland's return between October and December, meaning he would miss AEW All In at Wembley Stadium.