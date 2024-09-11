AEW's Adam Copeland Teases Future Plans With Wife Beth Phoenix And FTR

Adam Copeland has been out of action since he clashed with Malakai Black in a Steel Cage back in May, during which he suffered a broken tibia. The veteran has since been in steady recovery, but took a break to sit down with "amNewYork Metro," where he hinted at starting a new business venture alongside wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Copeland revealed that he and Phoenix have often spoken about starting a type of finishing school for people in the industry who feel they're lacking in ability on some level. "We'll come on down to Asheville because you got FTR, you got me, and you got Beth Phoenix," Copeland said. "We're debating that, and then just seeing if that's a time commitment that we even have at this stage."

A few months ago, Copeland made an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," where he shared an interesting perspective on his injury. According to the Rated-R Superstar," every injury he's picked up over the years has added layers to the character he's portrayed, which has slowly become closer and closer to the man he really is. Copeland toyed with the idea of recreating his character once he makes his anticipated return, describing himself as a grizzled veteran.

Either way, only time will tell, as Copeland revealed there's no definitive timeline for his return, after the original Judgment Day leader had successful surgery on his tibia in June. He did note that he's able to walk around, even get into a ring, but he still feels like there's a lot of healing he needs to go before his comeback.

