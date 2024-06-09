AEW's Adam Copeland Addresses Potential Reinvention In The Face Of Injury

AEW's Adam Copeland is out of action with an injury that required surgery, but he's looking at the positive side of his unfortunate situation. While speaking on "Busted Open Radio," the WWE Hall of Famer said that it's actually added to his on-screen character and got him thinking about potential changes he could make to it. That said, he might still keep his current persona intact.

"Part of me goes, 'Well, you recreate yourself.' But each injury kind of adds itself to the character that I was already portraying, which — to be honest — is not that far removed from me at this point. I don't know how much I change, honestly. I think it's just one more instance of, like, grizzled vet fighting back from another one."

Copeland suffered a broken tibia after jumping off the top of a cage at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. While he managed to finish the bout and retain the AEW TNT Championship against Malakai Black, he's expected to be on the shelf for the next few months.

It remains to be seen if Copeland reinvents himself when he recovers, but he has been enjoying Chris Jericho's "Learning Tree" gimmick. During the interview, he explained that Jericho is a prime example of a wrestler successfully changing their persona, though he might not follow the same trajectory when he returns. "There's something to recreation," he said. "I just don't know if this is the instance for that with me."

Copeland's injury led to the TNT Championship being vacated on the May 29 edition of "Dynamite." A ladder match will now take place at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to crown a new champion.