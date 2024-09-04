AEW's Adam Copeland Offers Update On Leg Injury

Adam Copeland has offered a new update on his injured leg. Copeland, 50, broke his tibia in May after leaping off the top of the cage during a match with Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. Breaking the second-largest bone in the human body is no picnic, but things appear to be looking up for "The Rated R Superstar," as he recently told "The Takedown."

"It feels really good. I got the surgery. I guess it was June 1, by the time I finally got the surgery done. So I guess yesterday was three months. I've never broken my leg before, so I didn't know what that entails ... it was a lot of grinding of teeth ... It's trying to get the power back and flexibility from bringing your toes to your knee. That's the last area that doesn't want to go yet, because the plate goes down to the ankle because it was a lower fracture. It was a lower tibia fracture, so the plate butts up against that ankle bone. I think that'll be what I need to get through in order to be able to get all of that power back." Copeland wasn't able to offer a definitive timetable for a return, but he mentioned that he's walking, and has started some light ring work.

"I don't know what a timeframe is. I don't know any of that. I know that now I can walk, get in the ring, and move around a little bit, but I still feel the deficiency. So, I know I still have some work to do to return to where I need to be." Copeland revealed in May the length of time remaining on his current AEW deal, which one would assume continues to count during his injury recovery.