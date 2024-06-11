AEW's Adam Copeland Explains That Double Or Nothing Highspot Went 'Exactly' As Planned

AEW star Adam Copeland is currently on the shelf with a broken tibia after jumping from the top of a steel cage during the company's most recent pay-per-view, AEW Double or Nothing. Speaking to Sports Illustrated in the wake of the injury, Copeland looked back on the spot, revealing that his primary concern was keeping opponent Malakai Black safe. That had some dire consequences on Copeland's own body, however.

"My take was if I jumped to the side, landed on my feet, and hit him with my arm but not my body, then the table would break just because of the sheer height," Copeland said. "It happened exactly how I planned it."

The crucial error for Copeland was misjudging what his body can take at the age of 50, as the AEW star remained confident the spot would've gone off without a hitch had he attempted it 15 years ago. These days, however, his own structural integrity isn't quite the same.

"My brain is still telling me I've got this," Copeland continued. "'Just land and roll backwards,' I told myself, which I did, but from 15-feet high, my 50-year-old tibia didn't agree."

Copeland has since undergone surgery for the injury, which he said went well despite some complications along the way. The timeline for the injured star's recovery could keep him out anywhere from four to six months, making it highly unlikely he'll be able to perform at AEW All In. With just a few years left before hanging up his boots for good, it's undeniably a shame that the tenured performer won't make an appearance at the company's biggest show of the year.

