AEW Star Adam Copeland Offers Injury Update After Surgery

AEW star Adam Copeland has provided an update on fracturing his tibia at Double or Nothing against Malakai Black for the TNT Championship in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage. The "Rated-R-Superstar" sustained the injury when he attempted to execute an elbow drop from the top of the cage on Black, however Copeland would partially land on his feet after jumping, causing him to break his tibia. Due to the severity of the injury, Copeland was forced to relinquish his title, which will now be contested in a ladder match at Forbidden Door.

Advertisement

Speaking with "Busted Open Radio," Copeland went into detail about having surgery this past Monday, explaining that the injury was more convoluted than he initially thought. "So you know I had the surgery on Monday and it was a success, you know I guess it got a little complicated just because of where the break is, it's kind of right above the ankle joint which is called a pelon fracture apparently, so the cartilage in between your ankle and your tibia and fibia got squished ... and I guess there were shards of it too, so they had to like try and compact it all with the plate and the screws. I haven't looked at an x-ray, I'm not going to just cause I don't find that helpful ... this is surgery seven, so I know the mission, I know the drill, I know what I have to do. Stark reminder how lousy lower-body injuries are though."

Advertisement

Copeland also mentioned being grateful to have his three dogs by his side during the process, and has distracted himself by playing video games and reading. However, there is still no timeline on when the former Edge could return to the ring.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.