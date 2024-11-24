Daniel Garcia Dethrones Jack Perry For TNT Title, Wins First AEW Gold At Full Gear

Daniel Garcia overcame "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry to win the AEW TNT Championship at Full Gear, his first title with the promotion.

Much of the bout in its early stages was fought with great leniency on the outside of the ring. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, Garcia's mentor, was on commentary for the bout and got in the face of the TNT Champion, being implored by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone not to cause a disqualification. But then Perry put Garcia through a table with a powerbomb in the timekeeper's area, further dumping trash and the announcer's desk cover upon him, rolling back in the ring for the referee to make the count.

Garcia managed to return to the ring at the count of nine, and Perry sought to once more grind him down, but Garcia landed an exploder suplex to get back into things. Perry handed the TNT title belt to Garcia, trying to lure him into striking him with it, but Garcia handed the title to the referee. As the referee disposed of the belt, Perry delivered a low blow to Garcia followed with a running knee, but only for a near-fall as Garcia once more fought back. He would hit a piledriver for a near-fall, prompting Perry to smirk at him before landing another driver and locking in the Dragon Slayer for the submission. Perry's title reign ends at 147 days on his eighth defense, with Garcia winning his first singles title since the ROH Pure Championship in 2022.

