Video: AEW's Jack Perry Remakes His TNT Title Belt

"The Scapegoat" Jack Perry unveiled a new version of the TNT Championship last Saturday on "AEW Collision," and it seems Perry had more to do with the new belt than many may have thought. In a video posted to Instagram, Perry is seen personally altering the championship, with the wrestler showing off some surprising blacksmithing skills.

In stark contrast to the previous title, the new TNT Championship is predominantly black and silver, with splashes of red paint meant to resemble blood. The video shows Perry removing the plate from the belt itself, altering the metal, and adding a layer of silver before painting it black. The AEW star then buffed out some of the black paint to create the silver accents and added the red as a finishing touch.

The TNT Championship fell into the hands of Perry as the result of a six-way ladder match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in July. The title had been vacant due to previous champion Adam Copeland's injury back in May. Now, Perry is set to defend the TNT Championship against Darby Allin at AEW All In this Saturday.

Perry adopted the "Scapegoat" title for his character upon his return in New Japan Pro-Wrestling at the beginning of this year, months after he was suspended from AEW due to his part in the infamous physical altercation with CM Punk. Following a run with NJPW, Perry returned to AEW in April, revealing himself to be the latest addition to The Elite and attacking Tony Khan on the following episode of "AEW Dynamite."