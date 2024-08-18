Jack Perry Unveils Custom TNT Championship Belt Following AEW Collision Victory

Over the last month, not one, but two All Elite Wrestling championships have undergone a rebrand. The latest instance occurred on the August 17 episode of "AEW Collision," courtesy of TNT Champion Jack Perry.

Advertisement

On "Collision," Perry faced off with, and eventually defeated, independent wrestling star Danny Orion. Instead of celebrating his victory, though, Perry seized the opportunity to send a message to his AEW All In opponent, Darby Allin. As such, Perry retrieved a green body bag from under the ring, revealing it to be inscribed with "Darby" in spray paint. As Orion lay motionless, Perry sprayed half of his face with white paint, similar to the signature look of Allin. Perry then stuffed Orion and the TNT Championship inside the body bag.

With Orion wrapped up, Perry turned his attention to another bag in the corner of the ring. In it lay a new TNT Championship, marked with a black strap and a splash of what appeared to be red paint.

Advertisement

Perry first claimed the TNT Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door by defeating five other men in a grueling ladder match. Since then, Perry has defended the title once, specifically against his former stablemate Marko Stunt on the July 6 episode of "AEW Collision." Now, Perry is preparing to put the new TNT Championship on the line against Allin at AEW All In, which takes place on August 25.

Last month, MJF presented a rebrand of his own, as he transformed the AEW International Championship into the re-designed and renamed American Championship. He will defend the American Championship against Will Ospreay at All In.