AEW Collision 8/17/24: No. 1 Contender's Match For Tag Title Shot At ALL IN
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on August 17, 2024 from the last show at the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas!
The Acclaimed finally got their title shot against the Young Bucks on "Dynamite", but it ended when FTR got involved. FTR wants a rematch from last year's ALL IN against the Bucks. The Acclaimed were screwed out of potentially becoming champions. The teams will wrestle tonight to determine the Number One contender to face the tag team champions at ALL IN.
On this week's Honor Club, Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs were defending their Six-Man titles against Cage of Agony when they were interrupted by Dark Order and Undisputed Kingdom. Sammy Guevara and Fuego Del Sol came to the aid of the champions. Tonight, The Kingdom will put their ROH tag titles on the line against Rhodes and Guevara.
A new film from "Timeless" Toni Storm will air. Next Sunday, Britt Baker will challenge for the TBS Championship. Tonight she gets a warm up match against Harley Cameron. It's her first match following her suspension.
The undefeated Hologram looks to continue his winning ways against Angelico. Lio Rush issued an open challenge that was accepted by Claudio Castagnoli.
Eddie Kingston is recovering from surgery, but will address the crowd about next week's ALL IN. Jack Perry will be in action before defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin at the pay-per-view.
Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron
Baker sent Cameron to the mat quickly, but Cameron did the same to her. Cameron with a two count. Baker suplexed Cameron. Cameron sent her to the corner, but Baker kicked her. Cameron kicked her in the gut and back of the head. She followed with a lariat for two.
Cameron sent her to the opposite corner and drove her shoulder into several times before doing a Russian Leg Sweep. They exchanged blows before Cameron sent her in the corner. Baker with a boot to the face. Baker with forearm shots and a lariat and two swinging neckbreakers.
Baker got her glove and did her DMD pose and Cameron with Sole Food and a flying knee for two. Cameron attempted another leg sweep, but Baker stopped her. Baker kicked her in the back of the head. Cameron with an enzuiguri. Baker with another swinging neckbreaker and a curbstomp to pin Cameron.
After the match, Mercedes Moné and Kamille came down to the ring. Baker grabbed a kendo stick, but Kamille took it and shoved her down the ramp. She broke it over her knee and then pump kicked Baker. Kamille put Baker over her shoulders and took her into the ring. Kamille walked her halfway around the ring and faceplanted her. Moné joined her and they both stood with a foot on Baker's back.
Winner: Britt Baker