AEW Collision 8/17/24: No. 1 Contender's Match For Tag Title Shot At ALL IN

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on August 17, 2024 from the last show at the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas!

The Acclaimed finally got their title shot against the Young Bucks on "Dynamite", but it ended when FTR got involved. FTR wants a rematch from last year's ALL IN against the Bucks. The Acclaimed were screwed out of potentially becoming champions. The teams will wrestle tonight to determine the Number One contender to face the tag team champions at ALL IN.

On this week's Honor Club, Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs were defending their Six-Man titles against Cage of Agony when they were interrupted by Dark Order and Undisputed Kingdom. Sammy Guevara and Fuego Del Sol came to the aid of the champions. Tonight, The Kingdom will put their ROH tag titles on the line against Rhodes and Guevara.

A new film from "Timeless" Toni Storm will air. Next Sunday, Britt Baker will challenge for the TBS Championship. Tonight she gets a warm up match against Harley Cameron. It's her first match following her suspension.

The undefeated Hologram looks to continue his winning ways against Angelico. Lio Rush issued an open challenge that was accepted by Claudio Castagnoli.

Eddie Kingston is recovering from surgery, but will address the crowd about next week's ALL IN. Jack Perry will be in action before defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin at the pay-per-view.