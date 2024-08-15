AEW Dynamite Tag Title Match Ends In DQ, Sets Up No. 1 Contender's Match On Collision

The Young Bucks were successful in their first AEW Tag Team Championship defense since winning the belts from FTR at Dynasty against The Acclaimed on "AEW Dynamite." They retained after FTR got involved and caused a disqualification. Interim EVP Christopher Daniels announced in a backstage interview that FTR will take on The Acclaimed during "AEW Collision," and the winners will go on to face the Bucks at All In.

Anthony Bowens and Max Castor got the jump on Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, taking them out on the stage before the bell rang for the match. The Bucks dropkicked The Acclaimed under the bottom rope and then took them out after flying over the top. Matthew and Bowens started off the match officially. Billy Gunn came down to support The Acclaimed, but was ejected by the referee when he was caught with a chair.

The match looked to be over when the Bucks had Bowens isolated and "pumped up" their Reeboks and hit a double superkick to Castor in the corner, taking him out. Bowens battled back with a double clothesline. All four men were down in the middle of the ring after the Bucks attempted superkicks onto Bowens and Castor, but The Acclaimed countered. Matthew snuck around the ring and powerbombed Bowens onto the ramp. Castor countered a TK Driver in the ring, but knocked out the referee in the corner. Matthew hit a low blow to Castor, then grabbed one of the title belts and got back into the ring. FTR appeared and Dax Harwood took the belt from Matthew.

Hardwood started beating him down, and the referee came to and disqualified The Acclaimed, with the Bucks retaining their championships. Bowens and Castor, with a returned Gunn, were not happy with Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and security had to keep the teams separated as the Bucks posed with the championships on the stage.