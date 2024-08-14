AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 8/14 - Adam Page Takes On Jay Lethal, Two Championships On The Line & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 14, 2024, coming to you live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!
After coming up short against Bryan Danielson in an Anything Goes match in the main event of last week's edition of "Dynamite", Jeff Jarrett was blindsided by an attack at the hands of "Hangman" Adam Page backstage while speaking with Renee Paquette. Tonight, Jarrett's ally Jay Lethal looks to seek retribution on his behalf as he goes one-on-one with Page.
Speaking of Danielson, his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta came down to the ring after he defeated Jarrett to check on him. While doing so, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland made his way down to the ring to confront Danielson ahead of their Title vs. Career Match at AEW All In. Following a few choice words for Danielson from Strickland, Yuta challenged Strickland to a match and tonight, such will be coming to fruition.
The Young Bucks will be putting the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time ever since becoming titleholders at AEW Dynasty on April 21 as they defend against The Acclaimed. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster secured their spot in tonight's match after defeating Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match on the June 19 episode of "Dynamite".
Another championship will be also on the line, as Matthew and Nicholas' friend Mercedes Mone puts the TBS Championship on the line against Hikaru Shida. Not only will this be Shida's first time challenging for the title, but it will be the first time that Mone and Shida have ever met one another in the ring.
The first entrant in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In will be determined tonight, as Kyle O'Reilly goes head-to-head with his Conglomeration stablemate Orange Cassidy and his former best friend Roderick Strong. Although Darby Allin secured a future shot at the AEW World Championship at the AEW Grand Slam special by emerging victorious in the Royal Rampage match on July 26, the winner of the August 25 match will also earn the right to challenge for the title.
Former FTW Champion HOOK will be speaking for the first time since making his return to AEW. After Katsuyori Shibata defeated Bryan Keith last week, Keith and his allies Big Bill and current FTW Champion Chris Jericho surprised him with a post-match attack until HOOK provided him with a helping hand.
Additionally, Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club and reigning AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will be meeting with one another. Mariah May will also be holding a film premiere as she gets ready to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship in her home country of England.
We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Mercedes Mone and Kamille make their way down to the ring. Hikaru Shida follows.
Mercedes Mone (w/ Kamille) (c) vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Mone shoves Shida, and the two lock up again before Mone sends Shida crashing into the mat with a hair whip. Shida responds with a shoulder tackle and looks to land a knee on Mone in the corner, but Mone avoids it and locks in a crossface on Shida. Shida counters into a pinfall, but Mone kicks out.
Mone and Shida look to level one another with dropkicks, but they both avoid them. Mone delivers a boot to Shida's midsection and connects with a forearm, but Shida hits a hurricanrana and rains down right hands on Mone in the corner. Shida connects with a suplex on Mone, then looks to follow it up with a running knee. Mone sees her coming, and the pair take turns pinning one another. Mone looks to send Shida crashing into the top turnbuckle face first, but Shida stops her momentum and instead sends Mone crashing into it.
Mone pins Shida, but the referee catches her feet on the ropes. Shida then delivers a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to Mone and drapes her across the apron, then looks to deliver a running knee. Kamille inserts herself between Mone and Shida, opening the door for Mone to deliver a meteora to Shida off the apron and dump her back inside the ring. She goes for a pin, but Shida kicks out. Mone lands a second meteora inside the ring and pins Shida, but Shida kicks out once again.
Mone delivers a kick to Shida's head from the apron, then goes for a pin but Shida kicks out. Mone fires off forearms on Shida in the corner, then looks to whips her into the opposite corner. Shida blocks Mone, then lands a dropkick off the middle rope and fires off right hands on Mone. Shida intercepts Mone with a jumping knee and goes for a pin, but Mone kicks out and Shida looks for a Falcon Arrow. Mone escapes and delivers a backstabber, then looks to deliver another meteora. Shida sees Mone coming and sits her on the top rope, but Mone fights off Shida and hits a meteora off the middle rope. She goes for a pin, but Shida kicks out.
