AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 8/14 - Adam Page Takes On Jay Lethal, Two Championships On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 14, 2024, coming to you live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!

After coming up short against Bryan Danielson in an Anything Goes match in the main event of last week's edition of "Dynamite", Jeff Jarrett was blindsided by an attack at the hands of "Hangman" Adam Page backstage while speaking with Renee Paquette. Tonight, Jarrett's ally Jay Lethal looks to seek retribution on his behalf as he goes one-on-one with Page.

Speaking of Danielson, his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta came down to the ring after he defeated Jarrett to check on him. While doing so, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland made his way down to the ring to confront Danielson ahead of their Title vs. Career Match at AEW All In. Following a few choice words for Danielson from Strickland, Yuta challenged Strickland to a match and tonight, such will be coming to fruition.

The Young Bucks will be putting the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time ever since becoming titleholders at AEW Dynasty on April 21 as they defend against The Acclaimed. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster secured their spot in tonight's match after defeating Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match on the June 19 episode of "Dynamite".

Another championship will be also on the line, as Matthew and Nicholas' friend Mercedes Mone puts the TBS Championship on the line against Hikaru Shida. Not only will this be Shida's first time challenging for the title, but it will be the first time that Mone and Shida have ever met one another in the ring.

The first entrant in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In will be determined tonight, as Kyle O'Reilly goes head-to-head with his Conglomeration stablemate Orange Cassidy and his former best friend Roderick Strong. Although Darby Allin secured a future shot at the AEW World Championship at the AEW Grand Slam special by emerging victorious in the Royal Rampage match on July 26, the winner of the August 25 match will also earn the right to challenge for the title.

Former FTW Champion HOOK will be speaking for the first time since making his return to AEW. After Katsuyori Shibata defeated Bryan Keith last week, Keith and his allies Big Bill and current FTW Champion Chris Jericho surprised him with a post-match attack until HOOK provided him with a helping hand.

Additionally, Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club and reigning AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will be meeting with one another. Mariah May will also be holding a film premiere as she gets ready to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship in her home country of England.

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Mercedes Mone and Kamille make their way down to the ring. Hikaru Shida follows.