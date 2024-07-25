AEW International Champion MJF Rebrands Title, Will Defend At All In

Will Ospreay is set to have the home-court advantage after his rematch with MJF was made official for AEW All In. During the Blood & Guts special episode of "AEW Dynamite," new International Champion MJF took to the ring to boast his title victory over Ospreay during last week's show opener, making it clear he wanted an entirely different direction for the title as he unveiled a Star-Spangled AEW American Championship in its stead, calling it the "AEW American Championship."

The champion didn't have long to marvel over his new belt, however, with Ospreay storming the ring as MJF fled. The "Aerial Assassin" laid into his rival for his underhanded victory making use of the Dynamite Diamond Ring, referring to it being hidden in his trunks alongside a smaller appendage – thus spurring the crowd into a related chant – before declaring that he would be getting his pound of flesh at Wembley Stadium, confirming their rematch to be at All In, London, on August 25.

Will Ospreay is here and has some news for MJF! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/v8gKeB935w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024

As it stands, former AEW International, or American, Champion PAC is currently also a contender to the title, though no word on when he will get his match. CMLL's Templario is also set to challenge for the title as MJF is soon to visit Arena Mexico.

