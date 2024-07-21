New AEW International Champion MJF Announces Title Defense In CMLL's Arena Mexico

The partnership between All Elite Wrestling and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre will continue forth with the returns of AEW's Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, as well as the in-ring debut of PAC, at CMLL's July 26 event. As announced by CMLL, the following Friday show will boast another crossover appearance, as new AEW International Champion MJF marks his CMLL in-ring debut with a title defense.

"... Now, you are looking unequivocally at the greatest wrestler on God's green earth, so I figured, what's something a young, benevolent king like myself, what can I do to help out the world internationally? And the answer is simple. I'm going to take it to those masked morons in Mexico," MJF said in a video posted to CMLL's X page. "August 2nd, Arena Mexico, MJF is coming to defend his championship because I'm the greatest wrestler in the world from the only country that matters, the good old US of A, and for that, CMLL, you can thank me later."

MJF's reign as International Champion began with an hour-long slugfest victory over Will Ospreay on the July 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Prior to that, MJF defeated former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, which featured talent from AEW, CMLL, NJPW, AND STARDOM. Other CMLL talent wrestling at this particular event include Mistico and former CMLL World Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who has since inked a contract with WWE. There is no word on who will answer MJF's AEW International Championship challenge for CMLL's August 2 show in Arena Mexico.

