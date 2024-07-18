MJF Beats Will Ospreay, Wins AEW International Title In Hour-Long Dynamite 250 Opener

MJF took Will Ospreay to the limit and let it go by on Wednesday. In a battle for Ospreay's AEW International Championship, both men pulled out all the stops in a violent match that took nearly one full hour to open the 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite."

MJF was able to take advantage of the situation, walloping Ospreay with the Dynamite Diamond Ring behind the referee's back to pin Ospreay with just seconds left in the 60-minute time limit, winning the title. MJF is now the second wrestler to hold the AEW International Championship and the AEW World Championship, following Jon Moxley. Further, he is now the second AEW International Champion to be a former ROH World Champion behind Roderick Strong. Ospreay had been champion since AEW Double or Nothing in May, leaving his reign at 52 days, the third-shortest reign in the championship's short history.

Former AEW International Champion PAC won a match on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" to earn a shot at the International Championship, after the match, PAC made it clear he intends to challenge at All In in Wembley Stadium in August, though the match has not been confirmed.

