AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 7/24 - Team Elite Vs. Team AEW In A Blood & Guts Match, FTW Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 24, 2024, coming to you live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee!

The Blood & Guts match will be making its return, as Team Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and "Hangman" Adam Page) collide with Team AEW (Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Mark Briscoe). Two rings will be enclosed by a Steel Cage, and one competitors from each team will start off the match. At timed intervals, alternating members of each team will join in, and the match will only officially kick off when everyone enters the ring. The only way to win the match is by submission.

Advertisement

Chris Jericho will be putting the FTW Championship on the line for the first time since he successfully retained it against HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata at AEW Double or Nothing back in May as he defends it against Minoru Suzuki. As per the contract Suzuki presented to Jericho last Wednesday on "Dynamite", Big Bill and Bryan Keith will both be barred from ringside. Both Jericho and Suzuki were able to pick up wins this past Friday on "AEW Rampage" after Suzuki defeated The Butcher, and The Outrunners came up short to Jericho and Bill.

Will Ospreay's 52 day reign as AEW International Champion came to an end last week when MJF dethroned him as titleholder. The match between the two almost ended in a time limit draw, but MJF was able to pin Ospreay at the last second to emerge victorious. Following such, MJF has something on his mind to share tonight.

Advertisement

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will be competing in her first match since unsuccessfully being able to win the TBS Championship on the September 16, 2023 episode of "AEW Collision" as she squares off with Hikaru Shida. Baker and Shida are quite familiar with one another as in-ring competitors, having both faced off and joined forces on several occasions dating back to the November 20, 2019 edition of "Dynamite".

Additionally, Mariah May will be appearing on tonight's show as a new version of herself while she continues to prepare to challenge former mentor Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In.