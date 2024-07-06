AEW Collision Live Coverage 7/6/24: Owen Hart Cup Men's Semifinal Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on July 6, 2024 live from the Landers Center in Southaven, MS!

Fresh off of a win at "Forbidden Door", AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm faces off against The Infantry's Trish Adora. Storm's opponent last week on "Collision", Lady Frost will test her skills against AEW's first Women's Champion, RIHO.

On this week's "Dynamite", Hangman Adam Page returned as the Wild Card to face Jeff Jarrett in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Page advanced in his first match since "REVOLUTION". He looks to defeat "Switchblade" Jay White in the semifinals. White is 4-0 in their previous matchups. The winner faces Bryan Danielson next Wednesday.

Following his first round exit in the Owen Cup, Claudio Castagnoli looks to get back to his winning ways in a first time matchup against the returning Beast Mortos. The Conglomeration (ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly) will be in Trios action against Iron Savages.

We will hear from MJF after his brutal attack on Daniel Garcia on "Dynamite". We will also hear from the brand new TNT Champion, Jack Perry. Former TNT Champion Christian Cage and The Patriarchy will also address the fans.

