AEW Collision Live Coverage 7/6/24: Owen Hart Cup Men's Semifinal Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on July 6, 2024 live from the Landers Center in Southaven, MS!
Fresh off of a win at "Forbidden Door", AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm faces off against The Infantry's Trish Adora. Storm's opponent last week on "Collision", Lady Frost will test her skills against AEW's first Women's Champion, RIHO.
On this week's "Dynamite", Hangman Adam Page returned as the Wild Card to face Jeff Jarrett in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Page advanced in his first match since "REVOLUTION". He looks to defeat "Switchblade" Jay White in the semifinals. White is 4-0 in their previous matchups. The winner faces Bryan Danielson next Wednesday.
Following his first round exit in the Owen Cup, Claudio Castagnoli looks to get back to his winning ways in a first time matchup against the returning Beast Mortos. The Conglomeration (ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly) will be in Trios action against Iron Savages.
We will hear from MJF after his brutal attack on Daniel Garcia on "Dynamite". We will also hear from the brand new TNT Champion, Jack Perry. Former TNT Champion Christian Cage and The Patriarchy will also address the fans.
Why MJF Why?
MJF said he was always going to stab Daniel Garcia in the back. He called him a '"Make A Wish" kid at best"'. MJF thinks Garcia is stupid for turning down a match with him at Wembley.
MJF played the clip from "Dynamite" last August where he talks about having a rejection disorder. He also told the story of the antisemitism he experienced. After the clip played, MJF said he opened to the crowd and the fans didn't give a damn. He let in Adam Cole for the fans and sacrificed his body for them too. MJF watched the "Dynamite" from Jacksonville and heard the fans chanting "Thank You Joe!" to which the fans started chanting it again.
He says what happened to Garcia wasn't personal between them, but between him and the fans. MJF is going to take away everything the fans love. He said Will Ospreay isn't good enough to be the champion. He called out Ospreay to "pop a number."
Ospreay's music hit, but didn't come out because he's not in the United States. MJF said the fans lost the opportunity to chant his name.