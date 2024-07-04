Hangman Adam Page Returns In AEW Owen Hart Cup

"Hangman" Adam Page made his return to "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday with a look on his face that meant business, and he's now one step closer to getting his hands on longtime rival, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, after defeating Jeff Jarrett as the Wild Card entrant in the Owen Hart Cup semi-finals. Page moves on to face Jay White in Memphis on "AEW Collision" on Saturday, and the winner will advance to face off against Bryan Danielson on "Dynamite" next week. Page had been missing from AEW programming for weeks following his failed Revolution title shot, and the time off was reportedly due to a family matter.

Advertisement

Page started off the match hot, taking cheap shots at Jarrett and pounding him with punches. Jarrett attempted to battle back and was nailed with a vicious lariat by Page. After a picture-in-picture break where Hangman was in control, he bit Jarrett on his forehead in the middle of the ring, taking until just before the count of five to let go.

Jarrett slammed Page face-first onto the ring apron in an attempt to gain momentum, but both men were down and just beat the ten count to get back in the ring. Page dodged two Figure Four submission attempts by Jarrett before hitting a Dead Eye. Page didn't pin him immediately and Jarrett shoved him around in an attempt to battle back, causing Page to miss a Buckshot Lariat. Jarrett finally locked in the Figure Four, but Page was able to get to the ropes. He hit the Buckshot Lariat and followed it up with a second Dead Eye to Jarrett and pinned him for the victory.

Advertisement