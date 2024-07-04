Bryan Danielson Bests PAC, Advances To Finals Of AEW Owen Hart Cup

Bryan Danielson may have just wrestled an intense match at Forbidden Door in a win over Shingo Takagi on Sunday, but he's headed to Calgary, Alberta, Canada next week in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Danielson defeated PAC in the tournament semi-finals in the opening match of "AEW Dynamite." "The American Dragon" will now go on to face the winner of the Wild Card opponent, yet to be revealed as of this writing, versus Jeff Jarrett next week. The winner of next week's match will go on to face AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25 for the gold.

Advertisement

PAC dominated Danielson throughout a commercial break, but Danielson was able to get his opponent on the ropes to deliver his signature kicks, before PAC dodged the final blow and slid out of the ring. Danielson went for a slide of his own, but PAC dodged that too, but "The American Dragon" was able to connect with a running knee strike. PAC hit an elbow drop off the ring barricade as well as off the top rope when he got Danielson back in the ring. He hit a superplex to Danielson, but he kicked out. PAC went for a Black Arrow, but Danielson was also able to dodge that.

Danielson hyped himself up in the corner and hit a Busaiku Knee. He locked in the LeBell Lock, but PAC countered with a pin. Danielson countered the pin with one of his own, and got the three count for the victory. After the match, Danielson was checked out by the medical staff in a fashion similar to his quarterfinal match with Takagi.

Advertisement