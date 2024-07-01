Bryan Danielson Defeats Shingo, Advances In Men's Owen Hart Cup At AEW Forbidden Door

Bryan Danielson has made it very clear that this year will be his last year wrestling full-time, but he's not finished just yet. With kinesiology tape on his neck, Danielson made his way down the ramp at UBS Arena to meet NJPW's Shingo Takagi in the men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-finals. In the battle of Dragon vs. Dragon, Danielson emerged on top, verbally tapping out Takagi to advance to the tournament semifinals.

After plenty of grappling and mat work to open the match, Danielson and Takagi went strike-for-strike. Danielson's injured neck proved a point of contention during the match, and despite kicking out of a clean Made in Japan from Takagi, "The American Dragon" was nearly put away by Takagi's targeted offense. The match changed, however, when Danielson reverse a triangle hold powerbomb attempt from Takagi, and shortly afterward, an armbar caused Takagi to verbally submit. Following their match, Takagi begrudgingly showed respect towards Danielson before leaving the ring.

With this victory under his belt, Daniel has progressed in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Danielson is now slated to face PAC in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament semifinals on the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break". Should he prove victorious on Wednesday, then go on to win the finals, Danielson will be entitled to a title match at All In 2024, which will be hosted at Wembley Stadium for the second consecutive year. Danielson has openly expressed his desire to perform at Wembley despite his impending contract expiration; he missed last year's event after breaking his arm in the main event of Forbidden Door 2023, where he defeated Kazuchika Okada.

