Bryan Danielson Taps Out Kazuchika Okada In Main Event Of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

The end of AEW x Forbidden Door was shocking to say the least as AEW star Bryan Danielson forced NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada to tap out. Ahead of the high-profile match, Okada was the favorite to win per the betting odds. Danielson set out to prove to the world that he was the best pro wrestler, and he likely did so by defeating "The Rainmaker."

Danielson also didn't use the help of his Blackpool Combat Club members to defeat the NJPW star, in what was the first meeting in the ring between the two stars. Earlier in the day, the other members of the group had lost their match to The Elite (The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page) and NJPW star Tetsuya Naito.

It was Danielson who challenged Okada to a match at Forbidden Door because he wanted to show the world that he was the best in the world. The AEW star had called out the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion via a video package during the NJPW Dominion event on June 4.