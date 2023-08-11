Report: Bryan Danielson Was Considered For Massive AEW All In Match Before His Injury

Bryan Danielson suffered a fractured forearm in his match with Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023. "The American Dragon" was originally slated to be on the shelf for 6-8 weeks, but it was later revealed that he'll be out of action for the foreseeable future. As such, he'll miss AEW All In later this month — and a potential match against a member of The Elite.

According to Fightful Select, Danielson vs. Kenny Omega was one match that was considered for the event, though nothing was finalized at the time. AEW sources also confirmed that other possible matches for Omega were discussed when the Danielson match was being considered, though they didn't reveal what those plans were.

Of course, Danielson vs. Omega makes sense from a storyline perspective as their respective factions, The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club, were recently engaged in a long-term blood rivalry. The pair also have plenty of history together, as Danielson called out Omega as soon as he joined AEW, and they proceeded to have an all-time classic that ended with a time-limit draw.

Elsewhere, there has also been speculation about Omega taking on Will Ospreay at the upcoming London event, but that bout might be off the cards. Recent reports have speculated that Ospreay could collide with Chris Jericho instead, but it remains to be seen what's in store for either competitor.

Omega discussed his future plans on the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite." All he had to say was that he had some things to consider; however, with All In set to emanate from Wembley Stadium on August 27, more details on his involvement at the show should come to light soon.