Bryan Danielson Suffered Fractured Forearm At Forbidden Door, Will Be Out 6-8 Weeks

About an hour after forcing NJPW star Kazuchika Okada to tap out and win the main event match, Bryan Danielson revealed during the post-AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door media scrum that he suffered a fractured forearm in a "freak accident" when Okada gave him a simple elbow drop with about ten minutes left in the match. Danielson, who said his arm wasn't in "a safe space" when Okada performed the move, said he's been told the injury will keep him out of action for six to eight weeks.

As previously reported, Danielson was already said to be "banged up" going into the Forbidden Door PPV, which was why he's been wrestling infrequently lately. The Blackpool Combat Club member also noted during the media scrum that the reason he started doing the "Yes" chants during the match was because he "couldn't do some of the stuff" that he had planned on doing, and Danielson had to figure out something so he could "bring the crowd up."

This isn't the first time that "The American Dragon" suffered injuries around Forbidden Door season — back in 2022, he missed the show entirely and was replaced by a debuting Claudio Castagnoli.