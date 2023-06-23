Bryan Danielson Reportedly 'Banged Up' Ahead Of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

At this juncture of his career, every Bryan Danielson match is like "an occasion" for ardent pro wrestling fans. In 2023, "The American Dragon" has wrestled all of seven matches, with his last two bouts coming on pay-per-view — Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing and the Iron Man Match against MJF at Revolution. Prior to that, Danielson wrestled a rare bout on television against Rush on February 8 as part of his gauntlet of matches to get to MJF.

According to Fightful Select, there is a good reason for Danielson's limited in-ring schedule, and it's to do with the veteran wrestler being "banged up" of late. The report noted that Danielson's compromised health is the reason why he performed limited spots in the Anarchy in the Arena match, and did not wrestle at all following his 60-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship.

Furthermore, fans must have noticed that Danielson has largely avoided physical contact in several brawls of late, be it the brawls pitting his Blackpool Combat Club against The Elite, or his recent run-in with NJPW star Kazuchika Okada. As such, to make up for his limited participation in brawls, Danielson has routinely worked commentary during BCC's matches, per Fightful. The report added that Danielson has been "heavily involved in creative in the first several weeks of AEW Collision," a function he also undertook during his final year in WWE. In fact, Dave Meltzer reported in June that Danielson already wields a lot of influence in AEW's booking decisions, suggesting that Danielson was serious about expanding his backstage role with AEW.

Fightful did not go into specific details about Danielson's nagging injuries, and whether they would affect his performance in the main event of Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view against Okada.