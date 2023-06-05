Backstage Update On Bryan Danielson's Influence On AEW Creative

While Bryan Danielson is generally known for his excellent work in the ring, he's also gained a reputation for his work outside the ring over the years. While with WWE, he spent time working as part of the WWE creative team and recently he has taken on more of a role in AEW creative as well, working closely with Tony Khan. And it doesn't appear to be a small role either with "Wrestling Observer Radio" sharing that "The American Dragon" has quite a bit of booking influence behind the scenes — more than people might think.

Last Friday's "AEW Rampage" exemplified his new role, as the concept of "Championship Night" was the direct result of Danielson's collaborative efforts with Khan. The show saw four non-AEW titles defended on the show: the AAA Mega Championship, the Ring of Honor Pure Championship, the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, and the NJPW Television Championship.

During the post-Double Or Nothing media scrum, Danielson conveyed his joy at working in AEW and with Khan, particularly when it comes to talking about wrestling. The two share similar sensibilities on wrestling, and Danielson is committed to helping the growth of AEW as it heads into the future.

But while Danielson's backstage role in AEW keeps expanding, he'll need to make sure he brings his focus back to what he does between the ropes soon enough. The AEW star appeared via video during NJPW Dominion over the weekend, challenging Kazuchika Okada for an upcoming match — likely at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door later this month.