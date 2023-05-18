Bryan Danielson Reportedly Set To Contribute To Creative For AEW Collision

Bryan Danielson will be helping with creative for "AEW Collision," according to the latest report from Fightful Report.

Fightful also spoke with sources that worked with Danielson in WWE, when he helped out with creative while he was sidelined. Those sources "had great things" to say about his demeanor in WWE.

Along with Danielson, Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, and Dean Malenko will also reportedly be providing creative input for "Collision." While they will be helping with their input, the team that will be "largely" behind the show are AEW President Tony Khan, AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck, AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator Will Washington, and producers Sonjay Dutt and Q.T. Marshall. "Collision's" debut is set for Saturday, June 17.

Danielson made his AEW debut on September 6, 2021, at the All Out pay-per-view and he later made his "Dynamite" debut on September 8, 2021. Danielson has yet to hold a title in the promotion, but the most recent title match he was in was this past March at Revolution, where he faced AEW World Champion MJF in a 60-minute Iron Man match.

At the moment, Danielson is part of the Blackpool Combat Club stable and the group is currently feuding with The Elite. Danielson, Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta will be facing Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and the Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) on May 28 at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The match is set to be an Anarchy in the Arena match.