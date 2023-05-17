Blackpool Combat Club & The Elite Set For Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Of Nothing

The Elite is back together, just in time for a big showdown with the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page formally reunited on-screen at the very end of Wednesday night's "Dynamite." Omega was first to emerge from backstage, looking for revenge on Don Callis, who quickly vanished when the B.C.C.'s Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta launched an attack on Omega. That brought out the Bucks, who were attacked backstage by the B.C.C. earlier in the night, and Page, who had not been seen on AEW TV since the B.C.C. targeted his eye with a screwdriver.

Sporting an eyepatch as a remnant of that attack, Page took the microphone and announced that The Elite and the B.C.C. would meet in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.