Kenny Omega Reacts To Don Callis' Betrayal On AEW Dynamite

During last night's steel cage match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley on "AEW Dynamite," Don Callis attacked his longtime associate with a screwdriver, which allowed the Blackpool Combat Club member to pick up the victory. While being helped through the backstage area by Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, Omega was asked about the betrayal for an AEW social media exclusive. He said, "If I can't trust The Bucks, if I can't trust my family, who can I trust? Who can I trust?"

Callis first sided with Omega at the "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" special in December 2020. That night at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, "The Invisible Hand" helped Omega capture the AEW World Championship from Moxley. The pair established their alliance after showing up at Impact Wrestling's weekly show days later. In reality, Callis and Omega had known each other for many years. During an interview in 2021, Callis revealed that he met Omega at a young age after being trained and managed by the "The Cleaner's" late uncle, The Golden Sheik, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The 59-year-old disclosed that he had attempted to mentor Omega and that they have been there for each other ever since Sheik passed away in 2007.

Prior to turning on Omega, Callis had praised the former AEW World Champion for delivering, in his opinion, "the two best singles matches of 2023." Callis singled out Omega's clash with reigning AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo from the March 22 episode of "Dynamite" and the 39-year-old's victory over Will Ospreay to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 17.