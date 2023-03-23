Don Callis Claims Kenny Omega Has Had 'The Two Best Singles Matches Of 2023'

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega faced off against AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo in the main event of last night's "AEW Dynamite," with the billing of "Dream Match" arguably paying off. Omega walked away with the victory after nailing Vikingo with a One-Winged Angel, but not before Vikingo received quite a showcase. Many praised the match following its conclusion, including Omega's manager Don Callis, who made a bold claim about its quality on Twitter. "Only March and the God of Pro Wrestling [Kenny Omega] already has had the two best singles matches of 2023. We are back."

The other match Callis is referring to is Omega versus Will Ospreay, which happened at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Omega defeated Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, a title he still holds today and has yet to defend. This match drew raves as well, with it being Omega's first high-profile singles bout in over a year.

Callis also informed fans of his personal physical condition after falling down in the ring, pretending to be pushed by "Hangman" Adam Page. "For those who were concerned, My knee is a little stiff but better." Omega looked visibly upset due to the misunderstanding, as Callis has been Omega's manager for several years. At the end of the tweet, Callis added, "Prayers for the Bucks." The Young Bucks were barely a part of "Dynamite," as they were taken to the hospital — with the Blackpool Combat Club seemingly being the culprits behind the attack.