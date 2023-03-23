Wrestling World Reacts To Kenny Omega Vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo
Much as it was leading up to "AEW Dynamite" last night, Kenny Omega versus El Hijo del Vikingo is the talk of the wrestling world. In just a little under 17 minutes, the AEW star and the AAA Mega Champion put on a performance that has left fans clamoring for more and garnered high praise from a number of their peers.
The match even left Omega himself in disbelief. While Vikingo has not yet commented on the match, shortly after it was over, Omega took to Twitter with a simple statement regarding the contest, as well as some thoughts for The Young Bucks, who had been laid out earlier in the evening.
"Wrestling fans, meet, Vikingo," Omega tweeted. "Prayers to the Bucks. Thank you for the opportunity Lucha Libre AAA and for the beauty of Lucha Libre."
There was a particularly strong reaction from AEW stars Rey Fenix and Taya Valkyrie, both of whom are familiar with Vikingo from their time in AAA.
"What a match," Fenix tweeted. "Vikingo vs. Kenny Omega was incredible. The new Lucha Libre generation is fire!"
"He [Vikingo] absolutely killed it," Valkyrie tweeted.
El Hijo Del Vikingo Gets Praise From Former WWE Talent
Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara, a former AAA Cruiserweight and Mixed Tag Team champion who wrestled Vikingo in multi-man and trios action years ago, was inspired to request a singles match with the Mega Champion.
"Give me Vikingo," Guevara tweeted.
Other AEW talents such as Isiah Kassidy and Renee Paquette were so blown away that Paquette was in need of a cigarette and wine afterwards, while Kassidy posted a clip of him orgasmically moaning in Omega's ear from weeks ago to express his excitement. Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, who called the match in Spanish, wasn't quite that excited, but offered up some strong praise anyway.
"You can't blink in this fight because the action doesn't stop these two are going to beat each other to death," Rosa tweeted.
Even those outside of AEW couldn't help but rave about the match, with Bully Ray referring to it as "fkn insane!!" while former WWE star Roberto Rodriguez applauded Vikingo's efforts. But it was former WWE star Carlito, who wrestled Vikingo at the Lucha Libre World Cup this past weekend, that summed it all up with his shocked gif post and four word tweet.
"El Hijo de Vikingo...." Carlito tweeted.