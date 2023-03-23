Wrestling World Reacts To Kenny Omega Vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

Much as it was leading up to "AEW Dynamite" last night, Kenny Omega versus El Hijo del Vikingo is the talk of the wrestling world. In just a little under 17 minutes, the AEW star and the AAA Mega Champion put on a performance that has left fans clamoring for more and garnered high praise from a number of their peers.

The match even left Omega himself in disbelief. While Vikingo has not yet commented on the match, shortly after it was over, Omega took to Twitter with a simple statement regarding the contest, as well as some thoughts for The Young Bucks, who had been laid out earlier in the evening.

"Wrestling fans, meet, Vikingo," Omega tweeted. "Prayers to the Bucks. Thank you for the opportunity Lucha Libre AAA and for the beauty of Lucha Libre."

There was a particularly strong reaction from AEW stars Rey Fenix and Taya Valkyrie, both of whom are familiar with Vikingo from their time in AAA.

"What a match," Fenix tweeted. "Vikingo vs. Kenny Omega was incredible. The new Lucha Libre generation is fire!"

"He [Vikingo] absolutely killed it," Valkyrie tweeted.