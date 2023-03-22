AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (3/22): Kenny Omega Faces El Hijo Del Vikingo, Adam Cole Appears

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for March 22, 2023!

The main event tonight is going to see a major dream singles match take place as El Hijo Del Vikingo makes his debut for the company. He will step through the forbidden door to compete in one on one action against The Elite's Kenny Omega in what promises to be an excellent encounter.

Elsewhere, Stu Grayson will be competing in singles match after returning to AEW last week as he faces Jon Moxley. The Dark Order has been feuding with Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club for several weeks now, and Grayson now has the chance to get his hands on Moxley on his own to try and deal with that.

Something else that has been bubbling over for a while is Stokely Hathaway's issues with HOOK. His group has been a problem for the FTW Champion for some time now, but tonight Hathaway will step into the ring to compete against the young wrestler in a no-disqualification match, allowing HOOK to take out all his frustrations.

The Outcasts have the chance to continue their bullying antics this week as Toni Storm will be facing an AEW original in the form of Skye Blue, who has been fighting against them in recent times.

There will be an AEW World Tag Team Championship match on the show as well when The Gunns defend their gold for only the second time as they face Top Flight, who have been putting on some brilliant performances as of late.

Meanwhile, Sting will make his return to action as he teams with Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin to face The Butcher and The Blade as well as Kip Sabian in a six-man tag team match. Finally, we will also hear from Adam Cole tonight just one week before he makes his in-ring return, but will there be any answers as to who he will be facing?