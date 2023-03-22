Kenny Omega Says El Hijo Del Vikingo 'Deserves A World Stage' On AEW Dynamite

Only hours separate Kenny Omega from his first major singles match in AEW since Full Gear 2021, with the former AEW World Champion scheduled to take on AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in a highly anticipated bout. And while Vikingo got to sit down with Sports Illustrated yesterday to discuss the bout, today was Omega's turn. And he couldn't help but gush about his opponent.

"Every Vikingo match has something embedded in it that we've never seen before," Omega said. "It's a very exciting time." This is not the first time Omega and Vikingo have been scheduled to face off, as they were previously booked to go one-on-one at AAA's TripleMania Regia event in December 2021, before injuries prevented Omega from competing. And while Omega admitted that he was a bit surprised the match was taking place in AEW as opposed to AAA, the most important thing is introducing the world to Vikingo in a big way.

"I thought our eventual clash would happen in AAA on Mexican soil, but it's an opportunity that fell into my lap," Omega said. "I'm not the booker, I'm not the matchmaker, I don't make the rules, but I have been given a chance to wrestle someone that's going to change the way people think about wrestling and change the way we think about lucha libre. ... There is a sense of pride to help with this introduction of a new power player in professional wrestling. The way Vikingo's captured people's attention and conquered AAA, he deserves a world stage to show what he has to offer."