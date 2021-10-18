Kenny Omega’s AEW World Title defense against Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear on November 13 will not be his only major title match in the next two months. As announced this afternoon at a press event, Omega will return to the Lucha Libre AAA promotion in Mexico on December 4, to defend his AAA Mega Championship at the TripleMania Regia event. He will defend the title against rising AAA star Hijo del Vikingo.

Also announced for the card is former WWE and UFC star Cain Velasquez, making his first AAA appearance since 2019. He will team with top AAA stars Pagano and Psycho Clown to take on Rey Escorpion, Impact Wrestling’s Black Taurus and a mystery partner. AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix), Ring of Honor’s Dragon Lee and his brother Dralistico were also announced for the event.

Not confirmed for the show were new AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, who defeated Penta and Fenix to win the titles on AEW Saturday Night Dynamite. AAA Vice President Dorian Roldan is hopeful FTR will be part of the show, stating that they were working with AEW to figure out an appearance for the team.

This will be Omega’s sixth defense of the AAA Mega Championship, which he won three years ago at AAA Heroes Inmortales against Fenix. He has successfully defended the title in both AAA and AEW against Jack Evans, Dragon Lee, Sammy Guevara, Laredo Kid and most recently Andrade El Idolo. at TripleMania XXIX in August. In the past year, Omega has twice expressed interest in wrestling Vikingo at a future AAA event.

The 24 year old Vikingo is best known to US fans for his appearances during Impact Wrestling’s tour of Mexico in 2018, 2019 and early 2020, where he wrestled the likes of Rich Swann and Josh Alexander. He received buzz this past week after a tag match that saw him and Laredo Kid challenge the Lucha Brothers for the AAA World Tag Team Championships received five stars from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It appeared AAA didn’t inform Vikingo of the Omega match ahead of time, as the announcement left him speechless.

AAA TripleMania Regia will take place on December 4 in the Estadio de Beisbol of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. No details on how to view the show are available at this time.