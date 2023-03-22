El Hijo Del Vikingo Plans On Showing AEW Fans 'A Fight Like You've Never Seen Before'

This week, the AAA Mega Champion comes to "AEW Dynamite," as El Hijo del Vikingo makes his AEW debut against Kenny Omega in a match nearly two years in the making.

While those not that familiar with Lucha libre may not know much about Vikingo, the 25-year-old luchador has managed to garner an impressive following outside his home country, thanks to notable performances against stars like Rey Fenix, notoriety from the PWI 500 list, and an array of innovative, spectacular moves.

If one thinks that Vikingo is planning on adjusting his style when he faces Omega tomorrow, that will not be the case. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," Vikingo revealed that he is going to use everything in his arsenal for old — and new — fans to see.

"I have a lot of special moves that I want the world to see," Vikingo said. "Some I've already mastered, and I want to show those off, and I want to show off some moves that people have never seen before."

While this is arguably the biggest match of Vikingo's career, and the culmination of a long odyssey for him to reach a major US promotion, he's mindful that the stakes are even bigger than him. Hence, he is dedicating this to luchadores everywhere, both present, future, and past.

"I am fighting for all the luchadores that came before me," Vikingo said. "I am going to bring that Aztec fighting spirit. This is going to be a fight like you've never seen before."