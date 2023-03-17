Kenny Omega Vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo Announced For AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan promising big announcements in AEW has become his M.O., but when the AEW boss promised a dream match for next week's "Dynamite," he made sure to deliver on the goods in its reveal. Wednesday night, AEW is putting on Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Viking.

This Wednesday, March 22

Independence, MO

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork LIVE Dream Match@KennyOmegamanX vs @vikingo_aaa In a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazing

El Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/V8ouCwiJGU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023

To Khan's point, the highly anticipated bout to come ends a two-year odyssey between Omega, Vikingo, AEW, and Vikingo's home promotion — Lucha Libre AAA — to finally get it made. Omega and Vikingo were originally set to face off at TripleMania Regia in December 2021, with the AAA Mega Championship, then held by Omega, on the line. However, a few weeks before it was set to happen, Omega was forced to pull out in order to tend to a number of injuries. Omega would vacate the title while vowing to step into the ring with Vikingo sometime down the line. Fittingly, Vikingo would go on to win the vacant belt at TripleMania Regia; he has remained the champion since.

A number of impediments have stood in the way of that match happening until now, including his departure following the AEW All Out fracas and Vikingo's struggle to secure a U.S. work visa, which he finally did last fall.