AEW Dark Live Coverage (12/20) - Kenny Omega Vs. Hagane Shinno, TBS Championship Eliminator Match, The Wingmen In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on December 20, 2022, coming to you from the Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Kenny Omega will be making his return to "Dark" for the first time in two years, as he is set to go one-on-one with Hagane Shinno. Omega's last appearance on the show saw him team up with Riho to defeat Jericho Appreciation Society members Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo.

The Wingmen will have a busy night ahead of them and look to redeem themselves following their loss in a twelve person tag team match on last night's "Dark: Elevation". Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon will be joining forces to take on Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott, and Cezar Bononi will be going head-to-head with "Dynamite" Diamond Battle Royale winner Ricky Starks.

The most recent AEW signee and the man who shocked the world when he managed to defeat Chris Jericho this past Wednesday on "Dynamite", Action Andretti, will be squaring off with Invictus Khash tonight. The Trustbusters' Parker Boudreaux looks to continue to rack up wins as he takes on Gus De La Vega while Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) will be joining forces with Angelico to face Richard Adonis, Jay Marte and Jarett Diaz. Kip Sabian will also be going head-to-head with former IMPACT Wrestling star Caleb Konely.

Additionally, the undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be facing Dream Girl Ellie in a TBS Championship Eliminator Match. If Ellie wins, then she will be the first person to conquer Cargill and earn herself a future shot at her title. Elsewhere in the women's division, House of Black's Julia Hart will be competing in the ring for the first time since the group's return when she takes on Sahara Seven, and Vicious Vixens member Marina Shafir will be squaring off with Angelica Risk.