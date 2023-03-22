AEW Dynamite Preview (3/22): Dream Match Between Kenny Omega & El Hijo Del Vikingo, Jon Moxley Vs. Stu Grayson, More

El Hijo del Vikingo will make his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut tonight on "AEW Dynamite" in a dream match against Kenny Omega. The current AAA Mega Champion and "The Cleaner" had been penciled in to face each other at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's TripleMania Regia event in December 2021, but that bout had to be postponed due to injuries sustained by The Elite member. The Mexican sensation recently had his first taste of action in the United States, performing for promotions such as Game Changer Wrestling and Warrior Wrestling. Now, the 25-year-old will have the opportunity to showcase his incredible abilities on a major platform against a former AEW World Champion.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line this evening when reigning champions Austin and Colten Gunn defend the gold against Top Flight's Darius and Dante Martin. Elsewhere, The Outcasts' Toni Storm is set to battle Skye Blue in singles action. Blue will look to stand up the women's roster after Storm, Saraya, and Ruby Soho targeted various members of the division in recent weeks. Jon Moxley will also be in action when he takes on Stu Grayson of the Dark Order. Also, current FTW Champion HOOK will finally get his hands on Stokely Hathaway in a non-title no disqualification match, and reigning AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will join forces with Sting and Darby Allin to take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade in a trios encounter.

Lastly, Adam Cole will speak on "Dynamite" tonight. The 2022 men's Owen Hart Cup winner is set to return to the ring next week – to coincide with AEW's new "All Access" show on TBS – for the first time since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last summer.